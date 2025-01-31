Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 92.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 291.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.8% during the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 132,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.