Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $342,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 21,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $269.39 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.81. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

