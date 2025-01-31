Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

