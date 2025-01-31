Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.