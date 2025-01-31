hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.54 ($0.23). 6,675,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 2,957,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.25).

hVIVO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £131.31 million, a PE ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.52.

About hVIVO

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.