ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 19,527,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,520,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.89 ($0.06).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

