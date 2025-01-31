Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 95,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 428,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVX. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,160.96. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovex International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovex International by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovex International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Innovex International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

