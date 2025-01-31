Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Sakkas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,200.00 ($12,546.58).
PlaySide Studios Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 5.48.
PlaySide Studios Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PlaySide Studios
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Uber Stock Gaining Speed: Analysts See 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.