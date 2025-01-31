Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Sakkas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,200.00 ($12,546.58).

PlaySide Studios Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Get PlaySide Studios alerts:

PlaySide Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.