Insider Buying: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Buys 66,021 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 66,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,457,066.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,605,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,312,567.90. The trade was a 4.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 92,559 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.69 per share, with a total value of $14,595,628.71.

On Friday, January 24th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 105,038 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.04 per share, with a total value of $16,075,015.52.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84.

Shares of TKO opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

