Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.