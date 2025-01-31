Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.
- On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14.
- On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85.
BRZE stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
