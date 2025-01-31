Insider Selling: Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider Robin Scrimgeour sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.52 ($2.18), for a total value of A$263,700.00 ($163,788.82).

Robin Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robin Scrimgeour sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.11), for a total value of A$272,000.00 ($168,944.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.

