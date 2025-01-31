Insider Selling: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) Director J Randolph Potter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $127,482.48. The trade was a 62.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Bancorp Price Performance
First Bancorp stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.05.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancorp
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.