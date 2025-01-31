Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 4,111 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $148,283.77. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,563,131 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,135.17. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00.

FROG stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 30.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JFrog by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 55.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $73,417,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in JFrog by 57.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

