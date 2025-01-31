Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Up 14% – What’s Next?

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) traded up 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81). 218,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 843,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.71).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Thursday.
Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.
Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.
