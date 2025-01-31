Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWM stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.06 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.