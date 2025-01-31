Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL opened at $110.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.