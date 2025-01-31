Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $115.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.