Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 6,531 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Cyr Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 201,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

