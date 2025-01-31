Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

