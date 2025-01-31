Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 976 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

