Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 240.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

