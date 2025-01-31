Integris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $545.29 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.18 and its 200 day moving average is $565.09. The company has a market capitalization of $501.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.