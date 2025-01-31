Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $419.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $317.59 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

