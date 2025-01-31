Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

