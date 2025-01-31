Integris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integris Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $133.01 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

