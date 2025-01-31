Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

