Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intel were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

