Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Partners with IVY Diagnostics to Expand in European Drug Screening Market and Middle Eastern Regions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE: GBS) recently disclosed a significant development in their market expansion strategy through a partnership with IVY Diagnostics Srl. The collaboration aims to bolster the company’s presence in the European drug screening market and extend its reach into the Middle Eastern regions.

As detailed in the press release issued on January 28, 2025, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. revealed that IVY Diagnostics will serve as a key distributor for the company’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution. The partnership is strategically aligned to facilitate the adoption of the innovative testing solution across Europe and the Middle East, specifically targeting applications in drug rehabilitation and law enforcement sectors.

The European and Middle Eastern drug screening markets are poised for substantial growth according to projections by Grand View Research, with Europe expected to reach $3.6 billion and the Middle East and Africa region $432.7 million by 2030. This anticipated expansion underscores the strategic significance of the partnership between Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. and IVY Diagnostics.

IVY Diagnostics, recognized for its expertise in diagnostics, life sciences, and pharmaceutical sectors, has already commenced efforts in Italy to provide INBS’ drug screening technology for rehabilitation programs. The non-invasive and efficient nature of the testing solution has received positive feedback from rehabilitation centers, demonstrating its capability to enhance screening protocols effectively.

Moreover, INBS’ drug screening system is currently undergoing a field trial with the local police force in Turin, exploring the applicability of fingerprint-based drug testing in roadside screening initiatives. This trial is indicative of the innovative approach that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is taking to provide advanced, user-friendly solutions for drug screening needs.

The collaboration with IVY Diagnostics positions Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to capitalize on the increasing demand for drug screening solutions across Europe and the Middle East. IVY Diagnostics is set to act as the primary contact for INBS across several key European regions, including Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Scandinavia. Furthermore, the partnership extends to the Middle Eastern markets, encompassing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The joint efforts of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. and IVY Diagnostics aim to introduce and promote fingerprint-based drug testing technology in various industries and sectors requiring rigorous testing protocols. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing drug screening practices through non-invasive, efficient, and accessible solutions.

Investors and industry stakeholders are anticipated to closely monitor the progress of this collaboration as Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. continues its strategic expansion into new markets and applications. Further developments pertaining to this partnership are expected to shape the company’s trajectory within the global drug screening landscape.

