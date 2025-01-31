Intel’s (INTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.