Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.