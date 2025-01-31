Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.61 and a 200-day moving average of $264.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

