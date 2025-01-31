International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 181.8% in January

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

International Container Terminal Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. International Container Terminal Services has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

