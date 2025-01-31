Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) is AA Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,287 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,561.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 591,913 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 640,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 504,093 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 472,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 318,717 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

