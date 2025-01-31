Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.79 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 2031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

