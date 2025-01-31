Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERTH. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 165.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

