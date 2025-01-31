Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cyr Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cyr Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.2% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $523.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

