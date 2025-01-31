Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,518,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $523.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.75.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

