Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $523.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.75.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

