Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $519.02 and last traded at $520.09. 6,290,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,770,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.81.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.95.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
