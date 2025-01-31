Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $530.87 and last traded at $531.14. Approximately 8,442,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,295,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.05.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.95.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
