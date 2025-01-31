Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $530.87 and last traded at $531.14. Approximately 8,442,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,295,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.05.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.95.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

