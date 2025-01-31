Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

