Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,172,000 after buying an additional 1,076,075 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 476,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,168,000 after purchasing an additional 362,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after buying an additional 356,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 352,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after buying an additional 194,714 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ opened at $102.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

