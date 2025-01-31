Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ISBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $191.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Isabella Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

