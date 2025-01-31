iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,164,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 508,584 shares.The stock last traded at $101.44 and had previously closed at $101.41.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.