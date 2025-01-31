iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Lifted by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 419.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 92,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

