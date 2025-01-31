iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 40,466 shares.The stock last traded at $108.65 and had previously closed at $108.61.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

