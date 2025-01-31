iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.20. 8,614,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 46,402,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

