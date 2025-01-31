iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $607.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $485.19 and a 12 month high of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

