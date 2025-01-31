iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

