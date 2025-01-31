iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,357,000 after acquiring an additional 820,373 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,793,000 after acquiring an additional 232,340 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

